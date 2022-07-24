Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,516 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 903,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

REV Group Trading Down 1.1 %

REVG opened at $11.26 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $686.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.11.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

