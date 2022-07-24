Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,318 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,794 shares of company stock worth $5,049,351. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Price Performance

IMXI stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.55. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

