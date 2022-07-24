Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Western New England Bancorp worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 665,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40,460 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western New England Bancorp

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

