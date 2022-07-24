Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock opened at $633.64 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

