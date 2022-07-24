Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 13,681 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $48.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.