Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

