Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vale by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.15.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

