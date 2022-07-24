Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,347 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.