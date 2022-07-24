Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $324,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

