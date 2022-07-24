Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 7,198 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $22,971,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 144,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,367 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

