Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.29 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

