Sarcophagus Price Hits $0.22 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $2,300.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 18% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016768 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032635 BTC.
About Sarcophagus
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
