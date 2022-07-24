Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,243 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Intel by 9.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 73,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 78.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $200,378,000 after acquiring an additional 485,922 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Down 3.5 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

