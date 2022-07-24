Sandy Spring Bank Sells 19,421 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IUSV opened at $68.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.