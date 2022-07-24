Sandy Spring Bank Has $5.53 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

