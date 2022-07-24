Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $217.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.23.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.