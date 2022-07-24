Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $459.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $482.78 and its 200 day moving average is $476.33.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

