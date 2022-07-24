Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

