Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.45% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.90 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

