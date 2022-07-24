Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.59 and a 200 day moving average of $192.23. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,577,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $92,020.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $417,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,577,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

