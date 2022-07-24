Saito 1-Day Volume Hits $626,385.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Saito has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Saito has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $626,385.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032710 BTC.
Saito Coin Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
