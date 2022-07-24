SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $2,948.76 and $139.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

