SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $603,533.87 and approximately $70,021.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00580103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00255669 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014253 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.