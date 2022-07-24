SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,498.00

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032615 BTC.
SAFE2 Coin Profile
SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SAFE2 Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.