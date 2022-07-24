Rupee Market Capitalization Hits $22,885.44 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Rupee has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $22,885.44 and $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

