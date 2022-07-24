Round Table Services LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

