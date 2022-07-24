Round Table Services LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of T opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

