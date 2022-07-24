Rope Market Cap Achieves $146,948.42 ($ROPE)

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 277% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00023098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded 321.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $146,948.42 and $31,434.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.
Rope Coin Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rope’s official website is rope.lol.
Buying and Selling Rope
Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.