Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for approximately 1.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

