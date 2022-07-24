REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 1st

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

REX American Resources stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a market cap of $521.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REX shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

