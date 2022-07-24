renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $108.60 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. renBTC has a total market cap of $108.60 million and $11.32 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $22,512.95 or 1.00759700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.67 or 1.00051302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 4,824 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

