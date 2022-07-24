Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLSY. Barclays increased their price target on Renault from €25.00 ($25.25) to €26.00 ($26.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($37.37) to €24.00 ($24.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($62.63) to €55.00 ($55.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Renault from €40.00 ($40.40) to €35.00 ($35.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

