Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

