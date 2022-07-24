Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $296.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

About Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.88 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

