Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $860,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

