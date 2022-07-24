RedFOX Labs One Day Volume Tops $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

