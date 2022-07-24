Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $385.29

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.29 ($4.61) and traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.46). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 469,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 556 ($6.65) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.12 million and a PE ratio of 941.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

