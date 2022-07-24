Redd Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.46 or 1.00051313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004311 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Redd

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

