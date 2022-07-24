Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 114,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 84,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 80.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

