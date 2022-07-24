Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

