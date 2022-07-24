Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.05. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

