Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lifted by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

