QUAI DAO Trading Down 5.2% This Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $169,219.85 and $70,200.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

