ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

PRA opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

