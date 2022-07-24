PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

PLBY stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. PLBY Group has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $43.25.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15,714.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,320,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

