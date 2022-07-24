Peet DeFi (old) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,114.56 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market capitalization of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016769 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032683 BTC.
About Peet DeFi (old)
Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi.
