PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $112.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $104.26. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

