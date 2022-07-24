PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $29.52 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00443045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.34 or 0.01934338 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 104.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00339823 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.