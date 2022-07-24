PancakeSwap Market Cap Tops $494.69 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00014937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $494.69 million and $50.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.37 or 1.00083954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 315,644,206 coins and its circulating supply is 147,750,245 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

