Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Cut by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.72.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.